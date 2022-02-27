Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.46 to $6.83 EPS.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.44.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $199.63 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

