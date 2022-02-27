AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOCIF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock remained flat at $$26.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

About AutoCanada (Get Rating)

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.