AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOCIF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock remained flat at $$26.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

