Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

