Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AUD. B. Riley upgraded shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Audacy has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Audacy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,094,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

