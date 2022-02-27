Attila (ATT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.66 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Attila has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $82,103.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00036466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00110532 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

ATT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.