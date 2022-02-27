Atria Investments LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 648.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 109.6% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX opened at $192.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.19. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

