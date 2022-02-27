Atria Investments LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

FPX stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.66. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

