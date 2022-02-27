Atria Investments LLC Buys 765 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TM stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.09. The stock has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $145.55 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

