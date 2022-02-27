Atria Investments LLC Buys 765 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Toyota Motor Profile (Get Rating)
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
