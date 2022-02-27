Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 258,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 26,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 660.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,119,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 111,089 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,163 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

