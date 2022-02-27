Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.84 Million

Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) to report sales of $99.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $192.18 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $259.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $255.82 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,012. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

