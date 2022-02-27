Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

ASPN has been the subject of several other research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $976.19 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

