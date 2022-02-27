ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of ASE Technology worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

ASX opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

