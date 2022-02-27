Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artivion Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing simple, elegant solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons. The company’s group of products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts and surgical sealants. Artivion Inc., formerly known as CryoLife Inc., is headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Artivion alerts:

AORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Artivion from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

AORT opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $761.04 million, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Artivion will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artivion (AORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.