Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APAM opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

