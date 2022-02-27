Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ARCT stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after buying an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
