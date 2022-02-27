Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARCT stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after buying an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

