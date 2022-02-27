Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.