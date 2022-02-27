Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $34,175,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,145,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,123,000 after acquiring an additional 876,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 221.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

