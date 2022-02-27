Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APEN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

