Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Plans $0.48 Dividend

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4804 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of APEMY stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Aperam will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.
