Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Plans $0.48 Dividend

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4804 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Aperam will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

