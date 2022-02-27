Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday.

LON ANTO traded up GBX 77 ($1.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,447.50 ($19.69). 1,222,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,360.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,403. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 6.26%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

