Anchor Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $117.79 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00009555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $973.09 million and $117.79 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 65.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,656,642 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.