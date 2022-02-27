Anchor Neural World (ANW) Price Tops $0.0278

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $7.39 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

