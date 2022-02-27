Analyzing Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 2.78 $35.19 million $2.37 38.42

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pear Therapeutics and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.37%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 6.64% 16.63% 7.69%

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Pear Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

