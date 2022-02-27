Analyzing Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lucid Group and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.13 billion 1.95 $96.20 million $1.73 20.88

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Group has a beta of -1.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lucid Group and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 3 0 2.33 Federal Signal 0 1 3 1 3.00

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 37.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.42%. Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.20%. Given Federal Signal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 8.88% 15.10% 8.72%

Summary

Federal Signal beats Lucid Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

