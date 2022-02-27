Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $59.67

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,922.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. Vericel has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

