Analysts Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) PT at $740.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $793.33.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of DNNGY stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,929. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

