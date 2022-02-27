Analysts Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target at $23.89

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

