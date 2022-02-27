Analysts Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target at $37.58

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITPOF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

