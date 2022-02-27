Analysts Set Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) PT at $570.00

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $570.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBRIY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 570 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.