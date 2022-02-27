Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $17.33

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

