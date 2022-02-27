Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $190.54

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.54.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.59. 1,733,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,873. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

