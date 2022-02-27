Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) PT at $188.40

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.40.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.89. Celanese has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 10.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 122.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 609.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.