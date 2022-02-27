Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $282.31

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.31.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

BIDU opened at $153.11 on Thursday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $311.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day moving average is $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

