Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Target Price at GBX 3,333.75

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,374.44 ($45.89).

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($41.07) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of LON AAL traded up GBX 140 ($1.90) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,735 ($50.80). The company had a trading volume of 4,463,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,726. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,739.50 ($50.86). The stock has a market cap of £49.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,321.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

