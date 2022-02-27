Analysts Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Price Target at $25.78

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 669,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 551,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

