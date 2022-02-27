Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price at $152.17

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after acquiring an additional 332,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,692. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

