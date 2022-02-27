Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) to post $28.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.25 billion to $31.15 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $14.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $115.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $133.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.94 billion to $81.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,190,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,258,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

