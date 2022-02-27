Analysts Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 458.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 75,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

