Analysts Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 2,178,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. CommScope has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.