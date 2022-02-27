Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $518.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $567.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,125. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.