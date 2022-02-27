Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will report $5.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.