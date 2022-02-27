Analysts Anticipate TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

TAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of TAC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 340,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,351. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

