Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

