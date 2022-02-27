Analysts Anticipate F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the lowest is $330,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F-star Therapeutics.

FSTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 244,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. 73,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,669. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

