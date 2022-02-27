Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.42. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

NYSE BOOT traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.23. 713,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,458. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.02.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

