Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will announce $92.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.39 million and the highest is $94.20 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $101.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $384.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $411.17 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $30.80 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

