Analysts Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Announce $3.03 EPS

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings of $3.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $6.43 on Friday, hitting $272.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average of $252.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.