Analysts Anticipate Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $6.56 on Tuesday, hitting $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 422,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,872. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

