Amyris (AMRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMRS stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRS. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Amyris by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 789,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 455,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 346,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amyris by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 111,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

