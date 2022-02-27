Amy Butte Purchases 1,300 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) Director Amy Butte purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.77 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCSF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.